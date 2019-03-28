NU overwhelms UE spikers

by Kristel Satumbaga

Games Saturday (Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City)

8 a.m. – Adamson vs UP (men’s)

10 a.m. – NU vs Ateneo (men’s)

2p.m. – UE vs FEU (women’s)

4 p.m. – UP vs Ateneo (women’s)

National University (NU) made short work of struggling University of the East, 25-7, 25-21, 25-15 victory, and clinched the solo lead in UAAP men’s volleyball yesterday at The Arena in San Juan City.



The Bulldogs dispatched the Warriors in only 62 minutes as they peppered them with solid spikes aside from coming through with tough net defense.

Bryan Bagunas exploded once again by hammering down 15 kills, posting three blocks and firing four service aces to finish with 22 points for NU, which gained its eighth victory in nine matches.

Angelo Almendras also made his presence felt in the first two sets and scored 11 points including four blocks.

The Bulldogs attacked the Warriors at all angles by scoring 39 spikes while providing tough net defense by finishing with 14 blocks. They also managed nine service aces.

