Petron goes for 13th win

Games Today (The Arena, San Juan City)

2 p.m. – PLDT vs United VC

4:15 p.m. – Petron vs Sta. Lucia

7 p.m. – F2 Logistics vs Foton

Defending champion Petron Blaze continues on its quest for a preliminary round sweep as it battles the slumping Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors today in the second round of the Philippine Superliga Grand Prix at The Arena in San Juan City.



Petron earned its 12th win on Tuesday as it handily dispatched Generika-Ayala 25-23, 25-13, 25-21, behind the dynamic duo Stephanie Niemer and Katherine Bell.

Often playing second-fiddle to Bell, Niemer struck hardest this time as she posted 19 points and 13 digs while Mika Reyes also came up huge with 14 points on 11 kills while the ever-reliable Bell added 12 points.

After falling to rival Petron, on the other hand, F2 Logistics is hungry for a bounce back win when it locks horns with last placer Foton Blue Energy at 7 p.m.

In a rematch of last season’s finals, the Cargo Movers were no match for the defending champs, losing in three sets 25-15, 25-17, 25-21 after Katherine Bell’s 30-point eruption.

