SEAG prep under control

By Nick Giongco

Around 80 percent of the R5-billion budget earmarked for the running of the 30th Southeast Asian Games will go through a procurement process, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) said yesterday.

To expedite the purchase of equipment and other needs for the staging of the Nov. 30-Dec. 11 SEAG that will be held at the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac, Metro Manila and cities in Central and Southern Luzon, the PSC is meeting with the Phisgoc (Philippine SEAG Organizing Committee ) to ensure that everything will be done the right way.

Phisgoc Chief Operating Officer Ramon ‘Tats’ Suzara was in talks with the PSC at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complez Thursday afternoon in the hopes of being advised how to use the massive budget.

Only 20 percent of the budget will be used to pay technical officials and other similar spending and PSC Executive Director Guillermo Iroy said the meeting between the PSC and Phisgoc should enable the Phisgoc to be “properly guided” on the procurement process.

The P5-billion budget is expected to be released next month.

As this developed, Suzara revealed that “a detailed planning” will be held by the Phisgoc next week, a move that only shows that the buildup for the country’s hosting is “going on smoothly.”

“If you just read what’s being written (in the papers or social media), it looks like there is chaos,” said Suzara, adding that the Phisgoc is focused on its task.

Last Tuesday, Phisgoc chairman Alan Peter Cayetano told the national athletes that gathered during the Go Pilipinas Go movement launch at the Rizal Memorial Baseball Stadium that the major players in the SEAG hosting are doing everything to guarantee that they get more than ample support for their training.

