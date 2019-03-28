The Most Underrated Aspect Of Team Lakay According To Gina Iniong

A lot has been said about Team Lakay’s chances entering ONE: A NEW ERA at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, 31 March.



But for someone who has been training alongside Eduard “Landslide” Folayang, Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon, and Danny “The King” Kingad in their Baguio City facility, there is more to the storied team’s preparation than meets the eye and there is a certain variable that could give the trio the edge in their respective contests.

Gina “Conviction” Iniong believes the support of the whole team, as well as their intense preparation for their bouts in Japan, will be more than enough of a boost for the three Filipino athletes to claim victory on the biggest card in ONE Championship history.

“I think the support alone from the team and coach Mark [Sangiao] would be enough to make a difference,” said Iniong.

“The preparation is intense, and you’ll really feel the support of their teammates. That’s the type of environment that we have in Team Lakay — very positive and supportive. It’s like one big family who never stops helping each other.”

Folayang will defend the ONE Lightweight World Championship against Shinya “Tobikan Judan” Aoki in the main event, while Belingon will defend his ONE Bantamweight World Championship against Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes in the co-main event.

Kingad will be the third man from Team Lakay to compete at the blockbuster spectacle, as he opens his ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix campaign against hometown favorite Senzo Ikeda.

For Iniong, the personal momentum that they’ve gathered in each of their previous outings will be evident come event night.

“Confidence will be a huge factor because they’ve been winning in their last few fights,” she explained.

“If you put that confidence together with determination, hard work, and a sound game plan, then things are looking good for them.

“They have the determination and the drive to prove that they deserve to be called champions. They studied their opponents in detail, and they never stop training to improve.”

With what’s at stake, Iniong knows that her teammates will rise above the challenges and make the Philippines proud once again.

“They’re much more motivated considering the magnitude of this event. They’ve done everything to improve,” Iniong said.

“I predict a dominant win for the three. I’m expecting a knockout, but if that doesn’t come, a very convincing decision win will do.”

