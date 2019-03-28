We win as one – Cayetano

1 SHARES Share Tweet

by Nick Giongco

Winning the overall crown and coming up with a hosting like no other are tops on the priority list of the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC), its chairman Alan Peter Cayetano told national athletes, coaches and sports leaders on Tuesday night.



Cayetano joined 700 athletes, 250 coaches and officials and various guests during the formal launch of the Go Pilipinas Go movement spearheaded by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) at the Rizal Memorial Baseball Stadium.

“It’s a humbling experience for myself, for (PSC) chairman (William) Butch (Ramirez) and for everyone on stage because you athletes continue to teach us a lot,” said Cayetano, who was joined by 2019 SEAG chief of mission Monsour Del Rosario and high-ranking officials from the Philippine Olympic Committee.

Jonee Go of canoe-kayak represented the POC as president Ricky Vargas is out of the country.

Still, Cayetano insists that topping the 2019 SEAG will entail a lot.

“It’s easy to say to win as one but there’s a lot of hard work that we should put in to winning as one,” said Cayetano.

“Our objectives are two: No. 1 dapat tayong manalo and we know we have to work harder to give you whatever you need in training. Secondly, we want the 10 other countries to say na iba talaga mag-host and Pinoy,” Cayetano added.

Earlier, NCRPO chief Guillermo Eleazar likewise graced the affair that aims to create a buzz among the public on the country’s hosting of the Nov. 30-Dec. 11 sportsfest.

The New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac, and Metro Manila are the main hubs of the SEAG with key cities in Central and Southern Luzon also serving as host venues.

Related

comments