Samira Gutoc’s senate bid

EASILY one of the most inter­esting senatorial candidates in the upcoming May mid-term elec­tions is smart and pretty young Muslim lady Samira Gutoc from the non-government organization (NGO) sector.

Samira Gutoc, whose produc­tive life journey has been largely devoted to engagements in pro­moting youth development, edu­cation and empowerment trusts that NGO networks will actively support her Senate bid in the May 13 elections.

I met Samira in Marawi City during an election when the party-list system was not yet so bastardized. A student leader then, Samira supported a youth sectoral (AYOS) candidate, my son Jed, now a career diplomat. Early then, she was already rallying for a stronger youth representation in Congress.

Since then she has relent­lessly pursued her advocacy for a purposive and active youth involvement in national affairs. Subsequently, she rose to become one of 500 most influential Mus­lims by Georgetown University’s Center for Muslim-Christian Un­derstanding.

Samira has worked with various stakeholders over the past 17 years as a journalist, manager, en­vironmentalist, trainor, consultant, organizer, activist and advocate.

Nominated for the Ten Out­standing Women in Nation’s Service (TOWNS) award, the Ju­nior Chamber International (JCI) instead honored her with the Ten Outstanding Young Men (TOYM) leadership award.

Ms. Gutoc earned her bachelor’s degree in Communication and Master in International Studies from the University of the Phil­ippines (Diliman), law degree from Arellano School of Law and obtained a Fellowship grant at the Oxford Center for Islamic Studies.

She has lectured on Muslim leadership at like the Civil Service Commision, Philippine Army and the Ateneo-supported Young Muslim Network program. Samira managed ARMM projects, includ­ing the Lake Lanao Development project of the Philippine Muslim Women Council, Mindanao Youth Speak to help mainstream the peace processes.

She also worked with projects supported by UNESCO, AUSAID, USAID and the Department of Foreign Affairs. She was the first lady president of the UP Muslim Students Association and the Metro Manila Muslim Youth and Students Alliance.

A founding member of the Asian Peace Alliance. Samira is also a member of the Asian Peace Research Association and a regular contribution to Asian Muslim Action Network’s AMANAH publication.

As former Young Moro Profes­sionals Network (YMPN) coordi­nator, she was convenor of the Philippine Center for Islam and Democracy. Adopted as a member of LP’s Ocho-Diretso senatorial ticket, Samira Gutoc indeed de­serves the support of NGOs and other sectors.

