Ateneo seeks 8th win versus dangerous UP

Games Today

(Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay)

8 a.m. – Adamson vs UP (men’s)

10 a.m. – NU vs Ateneo (men’s)

2 p.m. – UE vs FEU (women’s)

4 p.m. – UP vs Ateneo (women’s)

Ateneo tries to keep its hot streak as it guns for an eighth consecutive triumph today in UAAP women’s volleyball at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Lady Eagles square off with the University of the Philippines Lady Maroons at 4 p.m. with hopes of strengthening their hold of the top spot.

The Katipunan-based spikers have been unstoppable since bowing to archrival La Salle in four sets last Feb. 17, making them the team to beat in this crucial second-round eliminations.

But the stalwarts of Ateneo’s freshman coach Oliver Almadro are not taking anyone lightly particularly UP, which is coming off a morale-boosting 25-16, 26-24, 25-19 upset win over three-time defending champion La Salle last Sunday.

Expect Ateneo’s triple towers in Bea De Leon, Maddie Madayag and Kat Tolentino to deliver the goods once again.

The Lady Eagles hope to rely on their Big D to sustain their charge being the league’s No. 1 in blocking department.

UP, which carries a 5-3 card, is not only hoping to forge a three-way tie at second with La Salle and University of Santo Tomas but is also seeking a different outcome from its first meeting with Ateneo where they lost in straight sets, 25-21, 25-15, 25-26, last March 10.

Out to lead the Lady Maroons are veteran Tots Carlos, versatile setter Ayel Estranero and opposite spiker Justine Dorog.

Meanwhile, University of the East (UE) and Far Eastern University (FEU) collide at 2 p.m. with both teams coming off big wins.

The Lady Warriors improved to 2-6 following a 25-16, 25-18, 24-26, 25-16 victory over the National University Lady Bulldogs while the Lady Tamaraws survived Adamson Lady Falcons’ upset bid with a 30-32, 25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 15-13 win for 5-3 last week.

