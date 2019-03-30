DoTr gears up for ‘Semana Santa’

The transportation sector is now preparing to provide more convenient travel for thousands of commuters expected to flock to various transport terminals on Holy Week.

The Department of Transportation and its attached agencies have launched the “Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Semana Santa 2019” to provide safe, comfortable, and convenient trips for passengers traveling to provinces during the Lenten season.

“There is nothing more important to DOTr but the safety and well-being of our passengers. So we are asking all our attached agencies to make sure the safe and convenient trip of our people will be able to come to their destination in the province or visit this year’s Semana Santa,” Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said.

The program, which will run from April 8 to 25, is set to provide assistance for the thousands of passengers in various airports, seaports, and terminals nationwide traveling to provinces and other holiday destinations.

Under the program, the DoTr’s attached agencies were tasked to be on a “heightened alert status” which will include the preparation of operations and communications plans for proper coordination.

The Transportation chief emphasized that the program’s main objective is to ensure the safety and security of travelers against “human capital exploiters” in major transport hubs in the country.

Tugade assured passengers of round-the-clock operations of action centers and its “Malasakit Help Desks” to ensure immediate response to accidents or security threats.

According to Tugade, the 24/7 services of the department’s help desks include emergency medical assistance, food, free landline and cellphone calls for stranded passengers when needed, and assistance in booking taxi or transport network vehicle service.

Passengers can also refer questions or transportation related complaints to the help desk, as well as report of suspicious individuals, luggage, or activities in transport hubs. (Alexandria San Juan)

