Tiger, Rory in Last-16 duel

WASHINGTON (AFP) – Three-time tournament winner Tiger Woods rallied to defeat Patrick Cantlay 4&2 on Friday, advancing to an electrifying Saturday knockout match against Rory McIlroy at the WGC-Match Play Championship.



The 14-time major champion holed out from 82 yards for eagle at the par-4 13th in his fightback to book his duel with McIlroy, who beat England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick 4&2 to finish an unbeaten group run.

“It’s exciting for the tournament. I’m sure it’s going to be exciting for us,” McIlroy said. “I feel good about my game. I’m going to stick with my game plan and not look at him until I have to near the end.”

A showdown of the world’s 64 top-ranked golfers at Austin (Texas) Country Club featured three days of group matches to decide 16 players for weekend knockout matches that will determine a champion.

Woods, seeded 13th, will meet fourth-seeded McIlroy of Northern Ireland in the round of 16 on Saturday morning. They have never met in match play.

