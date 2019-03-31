Floyd goes to Boracay

by Nick Giongco

Floyd Mayweather arrived in Manila early Sunday morning from Maldives for some rest and recreation.



The undefeated US fighter, who beat Manny Pacquiao almost four years ago in Las Vegas in what has gone down as the richest fight in history, was expected to fly to Boracay on board his private plane.

Filipino businessman Lester Codog warmly met Mayweather at the airport.

Wendell Cunanan, the big boss of Vans Philippines, said that Mayweather will stay at Movenpick Hotel while vacationing in Boracay and that a meeting with Pacquiao could be arranged on Tuesday.

Pacquiao is currently in General Santos City and won’t be back in Manila until Tuesday, according to Sean Gibbons, his official representative in the US.

Mayweather, who turned 42 last month, also visited the Philippines in May last year and spent some time in Palawan.

Mayweather last fought an exhibition match against a Japanese kickboxer in Tokyo on New Year’s Eve 2018.

Still, Mayweather insists that he is retired and that facing Pacquiao in a rematch is not among his plans.

Pacquiao, 40, is shopping for an opponent for a ring return being eyed for July.

