PBA stars visit Calasiao folks

CALASIAO, Pangasinan – The PBA held its first ever ‘Homecourt’ during the All-Star weekend on Saturday with no less than five-time MVP June Mar Fajardo leading the way.



Residents of Barangays Longos and Ambonao got the thrill of their lives when Fajardo visited their places in the company of San Miguel teammate Marcio Lassiter, Magnolia’s Jio Jalalon, and TnT Katropa’s Roger Pogoy, accompanied by Commissioner Willie Marcial.

The visit was even made more special as no less than PBA board chairman Ricky Vargas joined the group along with Alliances of Boxing Association of the Philippines (ABAP) secretary general Ed Picson and Cignal TV Inc. VP for Channels and Content Sienna Olaso.

PBA stickers were later posted on the basketball boards of both the Longos Elementary School and Ambonao Elementary School, respectively. The league also donated gallons of Rain or Shine paints for the beautification of the two playing courts.

Fans were later given a five-minute timeframe to have their photos taken with the players or sign autographs and paraphernalia.

It’s the first time the league held the ‘Homecourt’ program during the All-Star weekend.

After welcoming members of the North and South teams over lunch, the group proceeded to fulfil its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) later in the afternoon.

The North team was assigned to visit patients at the Region 1 Medical Center with Pozzorubio native Mark Pingris of Magnolia serving as the group’s spokesperson.

The South All-Stars meanwhile, went to the Heaven For Boys Orphanage where the group later had a feeding session in cooperation with the Alagang Kapatid Foundation.

