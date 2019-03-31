Tabuena out of PH Open

A back injury forced Miguel Tabuena to withdraw from the Solaire Philippine Open, leaving the country’s premier championship without one of its top draws when it holds its 101st staging on April 3-6 at The Country Club in Laguna.



Tabuena hurt his back while playing in the pro-am of the Maybank Championship in Malaysia last week. He did play in the first round of the $3 million event but withdrew after shooting a 79.

After several sessions with the European Tour physiotherapists in Kuala Lumpur, he still flew to India to compete in the Hero Indian Open this week, hoping it would heal after a week-long rest. But he decided to pull out in the $1.75 million tournament so as not to aggravate the injury.

“It’s sad to have to withdraw from defending the Solaire Philippine Open crown. I hurt my back in KL right before the Maybank Championship. From there, I flew to India hoping I could play the Hero Indian Open but was advised against it by the tour’s physios,” said Tabuena, who, however, added that would still show up in the Phl Open but as a spectator and not a competitor.

“I hope to be back and healthy soon. Best of luck to all the players in the SPO at the TCC next week,” he said.

Tabuena nipped Thai veteran Prom Meesawat in sudden death at the TCC to clinch his second PH Open crown in five years. He would’ve vied to become the first repeat winner of the fabled event in 60 years.

“While we regret his withdrawal from the Solaire PH Open, we are also after his health and we fully support his decision to take a rest to give his injury sufficient time to heal ,” said Colo Ventosa, general manager of the organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

