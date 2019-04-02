F2 favored vs Generika

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Games Today (The Arena, San Juan City)

4:15 p.m. – Sta. Lucia vs Foton

7:00 p.m. – Generika-Ayala vs F2 Logistics

F2 Logistics seeks to build momentum before embarking on the quarterfinals when it clashes with dangerous Generika-Ayala in the Philippine Superliga Grand Prix today at The Arena in San Juan City.



Game time is at 7 p.m. with the Cargo Movers looking to tighten their hold of the second spot in the women’s club tourney.

Prior to that, struggling teams Foton and Sta. Lucia hope to end their miseries when they collide in the 4:15 p.m. appetizer of this battle that also has ESPN5 and 5Plus as broadcast partners.

The Tornadoes rolled out the red carpet for star player Jaja Santiago over the weekend, but it still wasn’t enough as they suffered their 11thconsecutive loss following a four-set meltdown against the Cargo Movers.

Foton head coach Aaron Velez said they need to win over the Lady Realtors very badly not only to get back on winning track, but also to have a good chance at avoiding unbeaten Petron in the quarterfinals.

Still, all eyes will be on the Cargo Movers.

After blowing hot and cold in their first 10 matches, the Cargo Movers finally decided to call on Olympian Maria Jose Perez of Venezuela to replace Becky Perry as reinforcement.

Related

comments