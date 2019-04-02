Gilas vs PBA selection could be next in All-Star

1 SHARES Share Tweet

by Jonas Terrado

The PBA could return to a Gilas Pilipinas against a selection of the league’s top players depending on the national team’s situation by next year’s All-Star Weekend.



PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial floated the possibility following Sunday’s All-Star Game in Calasiao, Pangasinan that saw the revival of the regional duel between the North and the South.

“Depende kung nasaan na yung Gilas,” Marcial said after the North’s 185-170 win over the South. “Kung nandyan sila, mas kailangan na bigyan natin yung Gilas.”

(“It depends on Gilas’ situation by that time. If they’re still in contention, we’ll give them priority.”)

It is still unknown as to when the annual spectacle will be held next year, though Gilas could either start preparation for the Tokyo Olympics provided it secures qualification through the Aug. 31 to Sept. 15 FIBA World Cup in China.

The national squad is seeking to become the best-placed Asian team after the World Cup, though it can sneak a berth through the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in 2020 if it fails to gain the elusive spot.

The OQT will be held months before the Olympics, with the best teams from the four groups claiming the four remaining slots.

Marcial expressed elation with the turnout of the weekend festivities which concluded with Barangay Ginebra San Miguel’s Japeth Aguilar and San Miguel Beer’s Arwind Santos sharing Most Valuable Player honors.

Multiple records were set in the contest which also saw the league reverting back to the single All-Star site.

The PBA staged a three-leg All-Star Week in the past two editions.

Calasiao hosted the All-Star Game and other side events though the delegation spent the weekend engaging in off-court activities in the nearby city of Dagupan and the provincial capital of Lingayen.

Related

comments