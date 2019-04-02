MPBL: Batangas, Zambo in knockout match

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Game Today (Batangas City Sports Arena)

7 p.m. – Batangas City vs Zamboanga

Batangas City and Zamboanga dispute the last championship berth in the southern division of the MPBL Datu Cup today at the Batangas City Sports Arena.



Expect both teams to slug it out right from the opening tip off in their 7 p.m. encounter with the winner earning the right to face the Davao Occidental Tigers in the finals.

The Tigers made it to the finals after sweeping the Bacoor Strikers in the semifinal round.

For the Tanduay-backed Athletics, securing a win at home will put them in a better position for its ambitious back-to-back titles.

The home fans will play a big role in their game against the Family’s Brand Sardines-supported squad, which had given the inaugural staging champion a hard time in the first two games of the best-of-three series.

Head coach Mac Tan said the home court advantage will become the driving force of his banged up players who are playing in pain, but willing to take the sacrifice just to give the team the extra push.

For Zamboanga, it’s a good time for the squad to seize the moment.

Related

comments