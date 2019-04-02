PSC chair at PSA Forum

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman William ‘Butch’ Ramirez holds court in today’s session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Amelie Hotel-Manila.



Ramirez will talk lengthily about the preparations being undertaken by his office for the country’s hosting of the 30th Southeast Asian Games during the session presented by San Miguel Corporation, Tapa King, Amelie Hotel-Manila, and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

The Forum starts at 10:30 a.m.

Shortly after the session, the PSA holds a general assembly for the election of its new set of officials. Lunch will be served afterwards.

PSA president Dodo Catacutan of SPIN.ph enjoins all members to attend.

