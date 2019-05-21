Canada taps shipping firm to get back trash – Palace

Canada has tapped a shipping company to get back the garbage dumped in the country “sooner than later,” Malacañang announced yesterday.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo has revealed Canada’s im­minent garbage shipment based on the latest information from the De­partment of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

“The DFA issued a statement that the Canadian government has al­ready directed a shipping company to get the trash back. According to them, it will be sooner than later,” Panelo said during a press confer­ence in Malacañang.

Panelo, however, said no date was specified on the actual ship­ping of the garbage out of the country.

Malacañang recently threatened to sever the country’s relations with Canada if it fails to take back the tons of garbage it dumped in the country years ago. Panelo said the government has recalled the country’s envoys in Canada to persuade Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to hasten the retrieval of the shipping con­tainers filled with trash.

“That order of the recall is to persuade them to make it fast. The more they delay, the more personnel will be coming back,” Panelo said.

Earlier, President Duterte warned he would go to war if Canada would not retrieve the tons of garbage shipped to the Philippines years ago. Duterte threatened to dump the garbage on Canada’s shores as he insisted that the country was not a dump­site for foreign trash. (Genalyn Kabiling)

