Proclamation of senators, party-lists delayed

Winning senators and party-lists groups in the May 2019 midterm polls may have to wait a little longer before being proclaimed.
In a press briefing yesterday, Commission on Elections spokesman James Jimenez announced that the expected proclamation of the winning senators yesterday will not push through.
The poll official explained that they are not done with the canvassing of votes as they are still waiting for the certificate of canvass from Washington, DC.
“Very sorry to disappoint everyone but it looks like today is not the day. We are currently canvassing the returns from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and we have to await the returns from Washington because they represent more than 200,000 registered voters,” said Jimenez.
“In order to make sure that there will no longer be a movement in the ranking of our elected officials, we need to get that..so not today,” he added.
Jimenez said they expect the electronic transmission of the results last night. (Leslie Aquino)