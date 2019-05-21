Proclamation of senators, party-lists delayed

Winning senators and party-lists groups in the May 2019 midterm polls may have to wait a little lon­ger before being proclaimed.

In a press briefing yesterday, Commission on Elections spokes­man James Jimenez announced that the expected proclamation of the winning senators yesterday will not push through.

The poll official explained that they are not done with the can­vassing of votes as they are still waiting for the certificate of can­vass from Washington, DC.

“Very sorry to disappoint every­one but it looks like today is not the day. We are currently canvass­ing the returns from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and we have to await the returns from Washington be­cause they represent more than 200,000 registered voters,” said Jimenez.

“In order to make sure that there will no longer be a move­ment in the ranking of our elected officials, we need to get that..so not today,” he added.

Jimenez said they expect the electronic transmission of the re­sults last night. (Leslie Aquino)

