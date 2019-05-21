  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Proclamation of senators, party-lists delayed

    May 21, 2019

     

    BALLOT boxes that contain election returns are seen stacked at the Comelec National Board of Canvassers at PICC in Pasay City, May 20, 2019. The expected proclamation of the winning senators Tuesday did not push through as poll officials are still waiting for the certificate of canvass from Washington, DC. (Mark Balmores)

    Winning senators and party-lists groups in the May 2019 midterm polls may have to wait a little lon­ger before being proclaimed.

    In a press briefing yesterday, Commission on Elections spokes­man James Jimenez announced that the expected proclamation of the winning senators yesterday will not push through.

    The poll official explained that they are not done with the can­vassing of votes as they are still waiting for the certificate of can­vass from Washington, DC.

    “Very sorry to disappoint every­one but it looks like today is not the day. We are currently canvass­ing the returns from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and we have to await the returns from Washington be­cause they represent more than 200,000 registered voters,” said Jimenez.

    “In order to make sure that there will no longer be a move­ment in the ranking of our elected officials, we need to get that..so not today,” he added.

    Jimenez said they expect the electronic transmission of the re­sults last night. (Leslie Aquino)

