Alaska seeks 2nd win vs NorthPort

by Jonas Terrado

Games Wednesday (Ynares Center, Antipolo City)

4:30 p.m. – NorthPort vs Alaska

7 p.m. – NLEX vs TNT KaTropa

Alaska shoots for its second straight win and the early lead when it goes up against debuting NorthPort in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.



The Aces take on the Batang Pier at 4:30 p.m. as they aim to build on their 111-98 victory over the Columbian Dyip in the opener of the midseason tournament last Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Coach Alex Compton is wary of NorthPort, which will be led by Philippine Cup Best Player of the Conference runner-up Sean Anthony, Stanley Pringle, Mo Tautuaa and import Prince Ibeh.

Another thing that worries Compton is the health of guard Chris Banchero, who scored 20 points against Columbian but hurt his calf during the second half.

“That’s why I’m kicking myself for playing Chris in such a long stretch (against Columbian) because Stanley Pringle, I think on most nights is the single best player in the country,” Compton said.

“And Sean Anthony had an MVP-type conference. Mo Tautuaa was in the running for the Best Player of the Conference and (NorthPort) coach Pido (Jarencio) had so many good game plans last conference but lost on this break or that,” he added.

Compton is hoping Banchero can suit up and for the likes of Simon Enciso and import Chris Daniels, who posted 25 points and 16 rebounds, can give Alaska another win in the second game of a stretch of four matches in 10 days.

Alaska is expected to once again miss Vic Manuel, who sustained an injured right calf last week.

Meanwhile, NLEX will parade Curtis Washington as import instead of Tony Mitchell for its 7 p.m. encounter with TNT KaTropa.

Washington, who last saw action for the Westports Malaysia Dragons in the ASEAN Basketball League, came in after Mitchell failed to arrive in Manila after a stint in Taiwan recently.

TNT will be paraded by NBA veteran Terrence Jones who formerly played for the Houston Rockets.

