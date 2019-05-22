Benilde, St. Clare gain D-League quarters

0 SHARES Share Tweet

by JONAS TERRADO

Games Thursday (Ynares Sports Arena, Pasig City)

12 noon – FEU vs CEU

2 p.m. – FamilyMart vs Ironcon-UST

4 p.m. – Diliman vs Valencia-SSCR

Go for Gold-St. Benilde and St. Clare-Virtual Reality became the second and third teams from the Aspirants Group to quality for the quarterfinals after rolling past separate rivals in the PBA D-League yesterday at the JCSGO Gym in Cubao.



The Scratchers clobbered McDavid, 119-101, while the Saints overpowered the AMA Online Education Titans, 119-89, in the second game to join Aspirants Group top seed Cignal-Ateneo in the crossover quarters.

Both squads tied Che’Lu Bar & Grill and Petron-Letran at 6-3 while moving a game behind second place Ironcon-University of Santo Tomas which totes a 6-2 slate.

Go for Gold and St. Clare are assured of making the quarters regardless of which of the two remaining scenarios ends up on the elimination round’s final day on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Ironcon-UST faces FamilyMart-Enderun, needing a win to seal the final quarters berth in the bracket.

Clement Leutcheu had 19 points and nine rebounds while Edward Dixon added 16 in Go for Gold’s romp of McDavid.

Coach Charles Tiu’s squad won despite losing Yankie Haruna, who was bleeding profusely when he was hit in the jaw by McDavid’s Janus Lozada.

Joshua Fontanilla posted 16 points, five rebounds and six assists while Ervin Palencia and John Ambuludto added 14 points apiece for St. Clare.

McDavid and AMA finished their campaigns with 1-8 and 2-7 records.

Related

comments