Man yields P8.5-M party drugs, cocaine in BGC hotel

Police have arrested a 44-year old businessman in a posh hotel at the Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig City after he allegedly yielded some P8.5 million worth of illegal drugs that include ecstasy.

Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, director of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), said the arrest of Domingo Tanyao Uy stemmed from the report of a hotel staff about cash money and illegal drugs that were seen inside the unit while a team of housekeeping was cleaning it.

“It was reported to the manager of the hotel who in turn informed the police about it,” said Eleazar.

At around 1 a.m. yesterday, policemen went inside the unit and confirmed what was reported.

Police discovered 4,038 pieces of suspected ecstasy, a plastic bag suspected to be containing cocaine, several sachets containing illegal drugs, cash worth more than P720,000.

Based on the background check, Eleazar said Uy has been staying at the hotel in the past six months.

“We don’t what his activities there and why he had that large amount of illegal drugs and cash. We are investigating,” said Eleazar.

But this early, Eleazar said that they believe Uy decided to stay in the area to be near his alleged clients.

He explained that based on the assessment, the suspect may have been selling party drugs to wealthy clients partying at the BGC area.

Uy, police learned, owns a condominium unit in Quezon City.

Eleazar said Uy was left with no option but to yield to the police when the cops arrived in the hotel.

He said appropriate criminal charges are now being readied against the arrested suspect. (Aaron Recuenco)

