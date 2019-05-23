Dragonboat clinic slated

Everything is set for the staging of the Sunset Glide-Seahawks PH dragonboat clinic this weekend at the SM by the Bay North Fountain with the majestic sunset of Manila Bay as background.



Dubbed as PaddLife together the Hawkage way, the participants will not just be introduced to the theories and basics of dragonboat, but will definitely not forget to have some fun and be prepared to be wild.

Seahawks will surprise participants with something bigger than its previous two clinics. The clinic start at 4 p.m.

Registation fee is R300 or participants may pay thru Security Bank – account name is Seahawks PH Dragon Boat Team with account no. 00000 1561 3368. For more details, its FB page is @SeahawksPH or through mobile – 09985514186.

