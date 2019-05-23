Duterte signs law renaming Compostela Valley to Davao de Oro

A new law renaming Compostela Valley as Davao de Oro has been signed by President Duterte.

Republic Act No. 11297 renaming the province, known for its large gold deposits, was inked by the President last April 17.

“The province of Compostela Valley is hereby renamed as the Province of Davao de Oro,” the law said.

Under the law, the renaming of Compostela Valley as Davao de Oro will be subject to ratification by a majority of votes cast in a plebiscite. The Commission on Elections will conduct and supervise the plebiscite on the proposed name change.

At present, Davao region is composed five provinces, Compostela Valley, Davao del Norte, Davao Oriental, Davao del Sur, and Davao Occidental.

The new law takes effect 15 days after publication in the Official Gazette or newspaper.

The President also signed four other laws related to renaming of a police camp and creation of Land Transportation Office offices in some areas.

The laws are:

– Republic Act No. 11276 establishing an extension office of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Tubigon, Bohol.

– Republic Act No. 11277 converting the Guimaras LTO extension office into a regular LTO district office.

– Republic Act. No. 11278 creating a Class D LTO district office in Pamplona, Camarines Sur.

– Republic Act No. 11296 renaming the Hilltop Rizal Philippine National Police command in Taytay, Rizal as Camp General Licerio Geronimo. (Genalyn Kabiling)

