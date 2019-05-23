FEU, UST seek quarters

by Jonas Terrado

Games Today (Ynares Sports Arena, Pasig City)

12 noon – FEU vs CEU

2 p.m. – FamilyMart vs Ironcon-UST

4 p.m. – Diliman-Gerry’s vs Valencia-SSCR

Far Eastern University and Ironcon-University of Santo Tomas aim to secure the last two quarterfinal berths when they face separate rivals in the PBA D-League at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.



The Tamaraws take on Centro Escolar University at 12 noon before the Growling Tigers face FamilyMart-Enderun at 2 p.m. in the final playdate of the elimination round.

City of Valencia-San Sebastian plays Diliman College-Gerry’s Grill in the last game of the tripleheader at 4 p.m. with a possible chance of topping the Foundation Group.

FEU, carrying a 5-3 record, needs to beat CEU in order to clinch the fourth and final quarters berth in the Foundation Group or hand the spot to Marinerong Pilipino which went 5-4 in the elims.

Marinerong Pilipino holds the tiebreaker over FEU for winning 87-63 in their lone elims meeting last March 5 at Paco Arena in Manila.

Even a three-way tie with Diliman, with a record of 4-4, will still put Marinero in the playoffs due to a superior quotient despite an 86-85 loss last May 2 at Ynares.

FEU beat Diliman, 88-81, last May 7 at JCSGO Gym in Cubao.

Ironcon-UST, with a 6-2 slate, must beat FamilyMart to secure second place in the Aspirants Group and a twice-to-beat advantage in the crossover quarters.

But a loss by the Growling Tigers allows Che’Lu Bar & Grill (6-3) to clinch the last quarters berth as the No. 4 seed due to a superior quotient.

Meanwhile, CEU needs a win over FEU to clinch the top spot in the Foundation Group or otherwise give room for Valencia-San Sebastian to snatch the No. 1 seed.

Both CEU and Valencia are tied for the lead in the Foundation Group at 6-2.

