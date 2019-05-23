Maneja, Lim bag Brookside Open net crowns

Justine Maneja annexed two crowns while young Kriz Lim posted victories in the singles and doubles as they shared the MVP honors in the PPS-PEPP Brookside Open national age-group tennis tournament at the Brookside Hills Tennis Club in Cainta, Rizal last Sunday.



Maneja, 15, dropped just three games on her way to the finals of the girls’ 16-and-under play then trounced Mica Emana, 6-4, 6-0, to clinch the crown.

The Arellano U mainstay later scored a 6-1, 4-1(ret.) victory over Kryshana Brazal to emerge the lone “double” winner in the Group I tournament presented by Dunlop and hosted by Brookside Hills.

Lim, from Urdaneta, also grabbed the spotlight in the boys’ side, ripping Novak Brazal, 4-0, 4-1, in the 10-unisex finals then teaming up with Samuel Davila to rout Brazal and Jorge Matta, 8-1, in the 10-U doubles of the event sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala and held side by side with the country’s premier players in the centerpiece Open category.

In other singles results, top seed Loucas Fernandez survived Daniel Estanislao III, 7-5, 6-4, to bag the boys’ 18-U diadem; No. 1 Exequiel Jucutan overpowered Emmanuel Davila, 6-0, 6-0, for the 16-U title; Team Solinco’s Kidron Pascua took the 14-U crown with a 6-3, 6-2 romp over Brent So;

John Lim turned back Samuel Salazar, 6-3, 6-3, for the 12-U trophy; Emana dominated LJ Quines, 6-2, 6-1, for the girls’ 14-U plum; and Hadassah Pascua stunned top seed Felicia Araneta, 6-1, 6-2, to snare the 12-U title.

Other doubles winners were Kaye Emana-Mica Emana and Rafael Liangco-Miguel Vicencio (18-U) and Araneta-Jiana Hernandez and Joshua Diva-Carlo Solo (14-U).

Meanwhile, Anna Demyer, Francesca Cruz, Macie Carlos and Martina Naredo along with Fernandez, Estanislao III, Vicencio and Miguel Castillo resume their campaign as they banner the cast n the premier 18-U division in the PPS-PEPP Valle Verde leg which got under way last Tuesday in Pasig City.

