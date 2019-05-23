New PN frigate BRP Jose Rizal launched in South Korea

Barko ng Republika ng Pilipinas (BRP) Jose Rizal, one of the two anti-air warfare and anti-submarine warships procured by the Philippine Navy, is nearing completion as it was transferred to the waters for the first time in a ceremony in South Korea yesterday.

Navy spokesman Capt. Jonathan Zata said the first multi-mission capable frigate named after the Philippine national hero Jose Rizal will be turned over to the country in the latter part of 2020.

The second – BRP Antonio Luna – is named after a strict disciplinarian general, Antonio Luna, and will be turned over and commissioned by the Philippine Navy in 2021.

Both frigates procured by the past administration at the height of the territorial dispute with China several years ago measure 351 by 46 feet. Hyundai Heavy Industries was contracted to build them in South Korea.

“The two frigates will be the first ever warships of the Philippine Navy that are capable of conducting Anti-Air Warfare (AAW), Anti-Surface Warfare (ASUW), Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW), and Electronic Warfare (EW) Operations,” said Zata.

“These ships are fully equipped with Surface-to-Air and Surface-to-Surface Missiles, torpedoes, launchers, and weapon systems for four-dimensional warfare,” he added.

Zata said the construction of the two brand new 2,600-ton frigates was made possible by the Frigate Acquisition Project for the PN with an approved budget of approximately P16 billion sourced from the AFP Modernization Act Trust Fund.

“It is a big-ticket modernization program that will enable the PN to be at par with modern warships of other countries,” said Zata.

The military started acquisition of modern military hardware for territorial defense during the time of President Benigno S. Aquino III that was triggered by the standoff between a Philippine Navy ship and the Chinese Coast Guard near the Scarborough or Panatag Shoal several years ago. (Aaron Recuenco)

