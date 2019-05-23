Palace warns on con men using Medialdea’s name

The Office of the Executive Secretary advised the public last night not to fall prey to those pretending to be Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea in order to extort money from them.

In a notice to the public, the OES said there were individuals who have been using the name of Medialdea to solicit funds from the public.

“Notice is hereby given to the public that unscrupulous individuals have been using the Office of the Executive Secretary, or name dropping the latter in fraudulent schemes to solicit funds from the public,” it said.

The OES said that no one has been authorized to collect money from the public, especially in exchange for a government position.

“In particular, please be warned that the Office of the President or the OES has not authorized any person to solicit money or other things of value from the public in exchange for a position in government,” it added.

Medialdea is not the first Palace official to be the subject of a scam. In December last year, presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo warned the public about people pretending to him in social media to extort money from them.

The matter prompted Panelo to deactivate all his social media accounts so people can no longer use his name in scamming other people. (Argyll Geducos)

