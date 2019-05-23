Rondina, Lacuna are UAAP’s top athletes

University of Santo Tomas volleyball superstar Sisi Rondina and Ateneo swimming stalwart Jessie Khing Lacuna were named as the Athletes of the Year Tuesday night at the Mall of Asia Arena.



Rondina stood out in the team sports category.

In her final year, Rondina powered the Tigresses to a third straight beach volleyball crown and the fourth overall in five years on top of her fourth season MVP award.

In indoors, the Compostela, Cebu pride led UST to a runner-up finish in the women’s volleyball tournament and captured the season MVP honors.

Rondina also shone in international play, helping the Philippines in achieving a fifth place finish with Dzi Gervacio in the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour Manila Open 1-star last year.

