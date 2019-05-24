Barbie Imperial rejects JM de Guzman

BARBIE Imperial does not want to work with JM de Guzman. Not yet anyway.

She just turned down a project pairing her with the actor noting she’d rather keep her distance from the latter until both of them were “completely healed.”

“Sa tingin ko magiging kumplikado sa cast tsaka sa production kung sakali kasi hindi pa kami okay eh,” she said.

The actress went on to relate how she felt slighted with JM supposedly saying in a recent interview how they only dated for a month.

“Sana hindi na siya nagsalita,” she said. “I mean, bakit kailangan pa niyang magsinun­galing? May pinag­samahan naman kami. Hindi lang isang buwan ‘yun.”

Is she waiting for JM to apolo­gize?

Not exactly, Barbie said adding, “Alam niya rin kasi na ako ‘yung taong kailan­gan magpa­lamig muna bago kau­sapin.”

So what exactly hap­pened between her and JM?

According to Barbie, they tried to enter into a romantic relation­ship only that “it just didn’t work out.”

“Kasi siguro pareho kaming hindi pa healed at the time,” she opined.

Barbie had just called it quits with Paul Salas a couple of months prior to meeting JM.

JM, on the other hand, had just finished a stint in rehab for drug dependence.

“Sinubukan naming tulungan ang isa’t-isa pero nga kasi siguro dahil pareho pa kaming hindi okay, walang nangyari,” she related.

Barbie was the one who decided to put an end to the whole thing.

“Ayaw niya pero kasi andami nang nangyari. May nagawa siyang hindi ko gusto,” said Barbie without elaborating.

Will she ever for­give JM?

“Sa tingin ko I will eventu­ally pero sig­uro kai­langan makita ko na deserving siya.”

As to JM supposedly already seeing Ria Atayde, Barbie said, “I’m happy for them. I wish them well. Na-meet ko na si Ate Ria and I think she’s nice. She’s a good person.” (RAMPADOR ALINDOG)

