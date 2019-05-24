Duterte hits fired FDA head Nela Puno for corruption

President Duterte took a swipe at dismissed Food and Drug Administration Director General Nela Charade Puno for alleged corruption, saying he did not know the agency was considered a “gold mine” for the corrupt.

The President mentioned the case of Puno while reiterating he does not tolerate corruption in government during a speech in Davao City Thursday night.

Duterte recently terminated the appointment of Puno after receiving complaints about alleged wrongdoing in the agency. Puno is the wife of foamier Road Board Executive Director Rodolfo Puno.

“‘Pag sinabi ko na, ‘Adre, about time to go separate ways,’ corruption ‘yan. The latest ‘yung FDA. ‘Yung asawa ni Puno,” Duterte said in his remarks.

“Because he helped me. He offered to help sa ‘pag… Marunong ‘yang mga Puno. Sabi ko noong pagkatapos na, hindi ko alam na gold mine pala ‘yan sa mga corrupt,” he added.

Duterte noted that even the business community has welcomed the dismissal of Puno from the FDA.

“Biro mo pati ‘yung president ng Philippine Chamber of Commerce nagpasalamat. Kaya ako wala na ako. Noong nalaman ko, sabi ko diretso na. Hindi ako nagbibigay ng kuwan,” he said.

Malacanang earlier announced the dismissal of Puno from the top FDA post amid the government’s campaign against graft and corruption. The appointment of Puno was terminated effective immediately in a letter written by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea to Puno last May 15. (Genalyn Kabiling)

