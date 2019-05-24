Kings test Parks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

by Jonas Terrado

Games Today (Smart Araneta Coliseum)

4:30 p.m. – Meralco vs Columbian

7 p.m. – Blackwater vs Ginebra

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel tests the mettle of rookie Ray Parks Jr. and Blackwater when it launches its title defense in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.



The Kings are hoping to start their bid on the right track at 7 p.m. opposite an Elite squad which gave Parks a rousing PBA debut with a 94-91 overtime win over Meralco last Sunday.

Justin Brownlee will play his sixth conference as resident import of the league’s most popular ballclub with an eye at winning a fourth PBA championship.

LA Tenorio, Japeth Aguilar, Scottie Thompson and Greg Slaughter are eager to get things in proper order after Ginebra’s streak of seven straight semifinal appearances came to an end in the Philippine Cup.

Ginebra is smarting from a three-game quarterfinal loss to Magnolia which should give coach Tim Cone and company enough reason to be motivated.

Out to prove his worth against Ginebra is Parks, who had 20 points, eight rebounds, two assists and three steals against Meralco.

Import Alex Stepheson will try to impose his will in the paint and give new coach Aries Dimaunahan his second win in charge of the Elite.

Much is also expected from Mike DiGregorio, Allein Maliksi and Mac Belo.

Meralco and Columbian look to recover from dropping their opening assignments in the first game set at 4:30 p.m.

Related

comments