Pinay tossers sizzle in Boracay Open

BORACAY – The Philippines’ Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons made quick work of Japan’s Shinako Tanaka and Miyuki Matsumura, 21-14, 21-8, and barged into the Round of 12 Friday in the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour Boracay Open presented by Globe at the White House Beach Station 1 here.



A few days removed after completing her indoor volleyball stint for the University of Santo Tomas, Rondina quickly adjusted in the sand court to help Pons score their first win in the main draw in front of a lustily-cheering crowd that filled the venue in this famous island resort.

It was a revenge of sort for Rondina over Tanaka.

In the Manila Open last year, Rondina, together with her former partner Dzi Gervacio, were eliminated by Tanaka and Fujii Sakurako for a spot in the semifinals last year in the match that went into three sets.

Up next for Rondina and Pons is another Japanese pair, Satono Ishitsubo, and Asami Shiba, at 7:50 a.m. Saturday, needing another victory to make it to the quarterfinals outright.

The Philippines’ Bea Tan and Dij Rodriguez narrowly lost to Singapore’s Eliza Chong and Lau Ee Shan, 21-17, 13-21, 14-16, while the other Filipina pair, Jackie Estoquia and DM Demontaño, suffered an 18-21, 14-21 defeat to Australia’s Brittany Kendall and Stefanie Weiler.

In men’s action, James Buytrago and Krung Arbasto bowed to Singapore’s Fan Shen and Kingsley Tay, 12-21, 21-18, 5-15, Jessie Lopez and Ranran Abdilla fell to Norway’s Ruben Lovli and Kjetil Tellnes, 21-19, 19-21, 8-15, while Jade Becaldo and Mike Abria lost a 15-21, 14-21 decision to Japan’s Jumpei Ikeda and Katsuhiro Shiratori.

The women’s pairs of Tan and Rodriguez, and Estoquia and DM Demontaño need to hurdle their matches against Tan Hsi Yan and Tasha Mae of Malaysia, and Ekaterina Filina and Ekaterina Zazhigina of Russia, respectively, starting at 8:40 a.m. today to remain in the competition.

