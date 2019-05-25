PBA Legends Face-Off slated

In what could be a fitting follow-up to the blockbuster Return of the Rivals tournament last February, UNTV will stage another charity event dubbed as UNTV Cup PBA Legends Face-Off starting on June 2 at the Pasig City Sports Center.



The month-long tournament features the rivalries between Ginebra and Purefoods (now Magnolia) and that of San Miguel Beer and Alaska with all the prizes – from the champion to fourth placer – amounting to P2 million going to the PBA Legends Foundation.

This marks the fourth time UNTV will be holding this noble tournament – the first one benefited the legendary Samboy Lim of San Miguel Beer.

In 2017, public service advocate and UNTV Cup founder Daniel Razon granted R1 million seed money to the PBA Legends Foundation in its effort in helping former professional basketball players who are sick or have medical concerns.

A year after, the foundation organized the first ever PBA Legends Charity Golf Tournament and last year, the league extended assistance to former SMB and Welcoat (now Rain or Shine) player Joey Mente who succumbed to cancer and ex-Crispa guard Johnny Revilla.

San Miguel Beer will be bannered by Allan Caidic, Ato Agustin, Dondon Hontiveros, Danny Ildefonso and Olsen Racela, Alaska will have former MVP winners Johnny Abarrientos, Willie Miller and Kenneth Duremdes plus Bong Hawkins, Jeffrey Cariano and Jojo Lastimosa while Purefoods will be led by four-time MVP Alvin Patrimonio, Jerry Codinera, Bong Ravena, Dindo Pumaren and Roger Yap.

The crowd-favorite Ginebra will be bannered by Jayjay Helterbrand, Bal David, Pido Jarencio, Vince Hizon, Marlou Aquino and Rudy Distrito.

The Return of the Rivals event, according to Razon, was able to raise R3 million cash donation.

