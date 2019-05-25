TNT KaTropa eye 2nd win

by Jonas Terrado

Games Saturday (Smart Araneta Coliseum)

4:30 p.m. – NorthPort vs NLEX

6:45 p.m. – TNT KaTropa vs Alaska

All eyes are expected to be on import Terrence Jones as he looks to give TNT KaTropa its second win against Alaska in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.



The former NBA player for the Houston Rockets is out to build on his impressive 41-point debut against the NLEX Road Warriors last Wednesday when the KaTropa battle the Aces in the Petron Blaze Saturday Special set at 6:45 p.m.

Jones downplayed his explosive showing but vowed to be more aggressive in order for TNT to compete in the midseason tourney.

“I’m definitely gonna come here and be aggressive and trying to make plays,” Jones said. “And that’s what my team expects from me and I just wanna be there and be able to do that.”

Coach Bong Ravena and active consultant Mark Dickel, however, are expected their locals to provide the needed support for Jones as Kelly Williams was lone TNT local in double figures with 10 points.

Jayson Castro and Roger Pogoy are expected to be key figures for TNT against an Alaska side reeling from a 103-81 defeat to NorthPort also held Wednesday.

Coach Alex Compton was extremely disappointed with how the Aces let the Batang Pier do their thing which denied them a 2-0 start in the conference.

Meanwhile, NorthPort shoots for win No. 2 at 4:30 p.m. against NLEX, which will be now reinforced by ex-Star import Tony Mitchell.

SPIDERMAN STUNT

Meantime, the man arrested for disrupting Game 5 of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals wearing a Spiderman costume wants the league to rescind the penalties given to four players and officials of the San Miguel Beermen.

Breaking his silence for the first time since spending time in prison, Paolo Felizarta pleaded for Commissioner Willie Marcial to change his mind as he took responsibility for one of the most bizarre incidents in the PBA’s 44-year history.

