Boyet, Tab honored as top coaches

For extending their respective squads’ dynasties, two of the best and brightest coaches in the collegiate basketball scene are set to be feted.



San Beda Red Lions head mentor Boyet Fernandez and Ateneo Blue Eagles chief tactician Tab Baldwin will be hailed as the Coaches of the Year in the 2019 Chooks-to-Go Collegiate Awards, presented by SportsVision on Monday at the Amelie Hotel Manila in Malate.

Fernandez guided the Red Lions to their 11th title in the last 13 years, their 22nd overall in the NCAA Seniors Basketball Tournament.

During the tournament, San Beda only lost once, capping the season with a 14-game winning streak – including a two-game sweep of the Lyceum Pirates in the Finals.

This will be Fernandez’s fifth Coach of the Year plum, tying him for most in the category with former Ateneo Blue Eagles head coach Norman Black.

For his part, Baldwin is set to receive his second straight Coach of the Year trophy in this annual event organized by the Collegiate Press Corps, composed of scribes from print and online outfits covering the NCAA and UAAP.

Under Baldwin’s watch, the Blue Eagles cruised through the UAAP Season 81 Men’s Basketball Tournament to win their second straight championship, the school’s 10th overall.

Besides the UAAP itself, Baldwin also led Ateneo-Pilipinas to a valiant fourth-place finish in the 2018 William Jones Cup even if they were the only collegiate team in the Taiwanese pocket tournament for national teams and clubs.

The awards night backed by Amelie Hotel, Rain or Shine, NorthPort, World Balance, Arellano, and AXA Team EDS will also distinguish the UP Fighting Maroons.

