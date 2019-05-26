Children’s Games at Bangkal parish in Davao

About 200 participants joined the Children’s Games at the Our Lady of Lourdes Parish at Central Park in Bangkal, Davao City yesterday, May 25.



PSC chairman William I. Ramirez first joined the parade around the Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, which he said was the first time he did since the Children’s Games was revived in May 2017.



“This is my first time to march after all several Children’s Games we conducted for about 18,000 kids, we already lost count because I’m also from here and I just live nearby,” Ramirez said as he thanked Fr. Toto Espana.

He then told young participants that the Unseco-cited Children’s Games is for everybody whether rich or poor.

“There’s no native nor Christian nor Muslim since we are all Filipinos, we are one,” he added.

He also interacted with the kids as he encouraged them to make new friends among each other.

An inter-faith prayer was led by three children, lumad, Christian and Muslim.

Participants will play different Pinoy games. “Ang importante makadula sila (It’s important that the kids get to play),” PSC Mindanao cluster head Ed Fernandez said.

