Let go and grow

WHAT have you given up or sacrificed lately, and what do you intend to gain from that?

For many people – and depending on the purpose – less time for rest and recreation, less sweet, salty, fatty, and starchy food, reduced frequency of a taxi or car ride, and decreased TV/gadget time have helped. For others, including athletes – enduring long hours of training, obeying the orders of their coach, and following a strict diet are required.

“No pain, no gain”. Hellen Keller said, “Character cannot be developed in ease and quiet. Only through experience of trial and suffering can the soul be strengthened, ambition inspired, and success achieved”.

In order to grow, people need to let go. They struggle to let go of unhealthy habits and vices, even toxic relationships. This may take years and a series of failed attempts. It is not easy.

What can you sacrifice today which your future self will thank you for?

Giving up something you are used to is never easy, but doable. If you ask yourself why you have to let go of something and what it can do to you in the long run, perhaps it will be easy for you to take the first few steps. Good luck!

