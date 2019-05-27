Cignal, Valencia eye semis

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Games Monday (Ynares Sports Arena, Pasig City)

2 p.m. – Cignal-Ateneo vs Chadao-FEU

4 p.m. – Valencia-SSCR vs Che’Lu

Cignal-Ateneo and City of Valencia-San Sebastian aim to secure berths in the semifinals against separate rivals in the start of the PBA D-League quarterfinals at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.



Cignal tackles Chadao-Far Eastern University at 2 p.m. while Valencia takes on Che’Lu Bar and Grill in the other match at 4 p.m. The Blue Eagles and Golden Harvest carry a twice-to-beat advantage.

Both teams, which topped their respective groups, need just one win to reach the best-of-three semis.

The Tab Baldwin-mentored Blue Eagles won eight of nine games to top the Aspirants Group behind Ange Kouame, Thirdy Ravena, Isaac Go and Matt Nieto.

They’ll be up against a Chadao-FEU side which barely made it to the quarters as the No. 4 team of the Foundation Group.

FEU, coached by Olsen Racela and led by Alec Stockton, L-Jay Gonzales, Barkley Ebona and Branrey Bienes, overcame an early slump and issues surrounding its tie-up with the milk tea brand to reach the quarters.

Meanwhile, Valencia-San Sebastian went 8-1 to emerge as the No. 1 team in the Foundation Group.

Coach Egay Macaraya drew productive showings from RK Ilagan, Allyn Bulanadi and JM Calma to gain the elusive spot in the playoffs.

But the Golden Harvest could be tested by a veteran-laden Che’Lu side which secured fourth place in the Aspirants Group through a tiebreaker. (Jonas Terrado)

Related

comments