Duterte offers to quit as president if son Paolo seeks House speakership

President Duterte has offered to quit his post if his son Davao City Rep.-elect Paolo Duterte seeks to become the next Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The President said although he remains “neutral” in the speakership race, he opposes to having a Duterte at the top House post especially since he and his two other children are already in power.

“Itong si Paolo, sabihin ko sa kanya, if you run for speakership, let me know. Kasi kung tatakbo ka, magre-resign ako. Kasi marami na tayo. Then ‘yung kapatid mo mayor tapos quite really for someone who’s so uneasy about these things,” the President said during the oath-taking of new government officials in Malacañang.

“With the Vice Mayor, anak ko, ‘yung youngest son ko si Baste and Pulong as Speaker, ako ang Presidente, hindi na maganda tingnan,” he added.

Duterte said if Paolo does not listen to him, he has his own life. But if Paolo decides to gun for the speakership, he has been asked to give the President a notice of three days.

“So if he insists on running, maniwala siya sa mga advisers niya, go ahead. Let me know three days in advance before you make the announcement and I will tender my resignation,” Duterte said.

Duterte said he plans to talk to his son about the matter. “Speakership, neutral ako. My son Paolo, he’s being rooted to run. I will tell my son publicly now, we would have a talk,” he added.

Following the President’s declaration, Paolo assailed rumor mongers close to his father for feeding him wrong information about his supposed candidacy for speaker.

The young Duterte vehemently denied he is pursuing the top House post, saying that somebody whispered his father wrong information.

“Pulong to President Duterte: I did not say I want to be Speaker…May nagkamali nanaman bulong sa tenga mo Mr. President,” the presidential son said in his Facebook post.

Former House speaker and reelected Davao del Norte Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez had earlier said he will give up his speakership bid to support the Davao City lawmaker if he decides to run.

With Paolo clarifying his intention, Alvarez will still have to contend with another Duterte, Davao City Mayor Sara, who has been opposing his move to reclaim the speakership. (Genalyn Kabiling and Ben Rosario)

