Ravena is Collegiate Player of the Year

In a season of excellent individual performers, Ateneo’s Thirdy Ravena was second to none.

After bannering the Blue Eagles to their second-straight UAAP title, Ravena is set to be named the Collegiate Player of the Year in the 2019 Chooks-To-Go Collegiate Press Corps Awards Night presented by SportsVision on Monday, May 27 at the Amelie Hotel in Ermita, Manila.



By snagging the top individual plum given by the reporters covering the beat, Ravena joined the likes of his brother Kiefer, Mac Belo, Jeron Teng, Robert Bolick and Ben Mbala in the list of the players who’ve taken home the coveted award.

The second-generation star particularly put up a finals series to remember, averaging 29.5 points, eight rebounds and 7.5 assists as the Blue Eagles waylaid the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons – an affair which looked more like a coronation for the newest King Eagle.

Ravena will be joined by the likes of San Beda’s Robert Bolick, Perpetual’s Prince Eze and University of the Philippines’ Bright Akhuetie and Paul Desiderio for this year’s All-Collegiate team.

Ravena’s coach, Tab Baldwin will also be named as the UAAP Coach of the Year, while San Beda’s Boyet Fernandez will be named the NCAA coach of the year for the fifth time in the annual festivities also supported by Amelie Hotel Manila, Rain or Shine, NorthPort, World Balance, Arellano University, AXA Team Eds, and NBL.

For the first time in history, the Press Corps will also be giving out the SportsVision Volleyball Players of the Year award to the standout performers of the UAAP and the NCAA.

