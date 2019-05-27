World Slasher Cup today

Thousands of cockfight aficionados troop to the Smart Araneta Coliseum for the awaited opening round of the 2019 World Slasher Cup 2 Invitational 9-cock derby today.



More than 100 local and international sabong stars clash in the tough 2 -cock elimination round today and another 100 battle it out tomorrow.

Major sponsors are Thunderbird and Emperador with media partners Pitgames Media Inc., TV5’s “All New Tukaan”, ABS-CBN Action + Sports, “Sagupaan,” “Sabong Nation”, “Sabong Pilipinas”, “Bakbakan Na TV”, The Sabong Chronicles, Journal Group, Pilipino Mirror, Saksi Ngayon and Diaryo Bomba.

Qualifiers will advance to the 3 -cock semifinals on May 29 and 30.

Participants with scores of 2, 2.5, 3 and 3.5 points will have their 4 -cock finale on May 31 while those with 4, 4.5 and 5 points compete on June 2 (4 -cock grand finals).

Known internationally as the “Olympics of sabong”, the WSC 2’s difficult format this year will challenge even the grizzled veterans, said Pitgames Media Inc. CEO Manny Berbano, himself a participant with Doc Ayong Lorenzo.

Early favorites are past WSC champs like cockfight idol Patrick Antonio, Frank Berin, vice mayor Jubee Navarro, Rey Briones, Nene Araneta, Peping Ricafort, Joey Sy, Noel Jarin, Dicky Lim, Biboy Enriquez, Ito Ynares, Anthony Lim, Vergil Intino, Lawrence Wacnang, Art de Castro, Magno Lim, Ed Apari, Honey Yu, Joey delos Santos and Rikki Reyes.

But emerging celebrities of cockfighting might pull a surprise:Rey Canedo, Cris Sioson, James Uy, Mel Lim, Roel Gatchalian, Marc Cruz, Kenneth Liao, Gerry Escalona, Marvin Perez, Rey Morla, Jojo Gatlabayan, Jess Moradas, Atty. Arcal Astorga, Wilvin Sy, Alwynn Sy, Ramil Capistrano, Julio Vinluan, Rene Adao, Boody Buenaventura, Ed Ochoa, Rep. Gerry Espina and lady cockers Robie Yu and Osang dela Cruz.

