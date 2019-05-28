POC chief cracks whip

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Replaces SEAG, Olympics chiefs of mission

by Nick Giongco

The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) yesterday replaced the chiefs of mission of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games and the Tokyo Olympics even as POC president Ricky Vargas called for an early election amid the rumblings within the POC.



Citing “lack of trust and confidence,” Vargas decided to recall the appointments of Monsour del Rosario and Charlie Ho as CDM and deputy CDM during the General Assembly that was later adjourned after his lengthy speech.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman William ‘Butch’ Ramirez will take over from Del Rosario while POC chairman Abraham Tolentino will assume the role of 2020 Games CDM following the exit of first vice-president Joey Romasanta.

The crucial positions were not the only ones touched by Vargas, who likewise dumped Richard Bachmann of squash and former POC president Jose ‘Peping’ Cojuangco as heads of the Constitutional Amendments and Membership Committees.

Lucas Managuelod of Muay will be Bachmann’s replacement while lawyer Al Agra will be Cojuangco’s.

Even the status of International Olympic Committee (IOC) representative to the Philippines Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski, the daughter of Cojuangco, didn’t escape Vargas’ ire.

Cojuangco-Jaworski signed the minutes of the unauthorized meeting of some POC officials on April 30 that was also attended by Bachmann, Ho, and Frank Elizalde.

The major attendees included Romasanta, POC second VP Jeff Tamayo, POC treasurer Julian Camacho, POC auditor Jonne Go, Clint Aranas, and Cojuangco.

Vargas said he was “puzzled” by Cojuangco-Jaworski’s inclusion and that he is inclined to write the IOC a letter if it is under her mandate to “meddle in the internal affairs of our organization.”

“My understanding is, she is part of the POC Board to protect the interest of the IOC and the Olympic Programme. Not to interfere in internal conflict,” said Vargas in his speech.

As for the call for an early election, Vargas insists that it was decided to hopefully “settle down” his critics.

Vargas had taken over Cojuangco in early-2017 and felt that the politics within the POC compelled him to call for one.

When elections are held in January 2020, it is not yet clear if Vargas will seek reelection.

“I have been insulted, vilified and demeaned through insinuation, innuendo and downright misrepresentation of facts,” said Vargas, responding to the remarks that he saw as clearly below-the-belt.

While Vargas admits that he doesn’t have control of the POC Board, he is not awed nor intimidated by its dominance, stressing that what they are is a “tyranny of numbers.”

“I will not allow the POC to be dragged down by the very people who caused the miserable performance of team Philippines in the recent past,” he said. “I will not allow people who have mismanaged POC for more than a decade to throw us back to the Dark Ages.”

The new appointments will have to be approved by the POC Expanded Board but in the event Vargas doesn’t get the approval, he will go to the General Assembly to have it formalized, noting that he is just exercising his executive functions in doing so.

The shakedown in the POC comes six months before the 30th SEAG is hosted in the country, something Vargas maintains puts the entire nation in the spotlight.

“We don’t want the country to get embarrassed,” he said.

Related

comments