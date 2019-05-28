Sena faces suspension

by Jonas Terrado

Blackwater’s James Sena faces a possible suspension for his Flagrant Foul 2 on Barangay Ginebra San Miguel’s Jeff Chan during Friday’s 108-107 overtime victory in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.



PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial is scheduled to summon the veteran big man today at the league office in Libis to explain his side on the infraction that occurred with 2:51 left in the third quarter for a landing spot on Chan.

Sena is also expected to pay a fine of P20,000 as per PBA rules when players are given a Flagrant 2.

Chan grimaced in pain after stepping on Sena’s left foot and was taken out on a wheelchair. He is scheduled to miss at least a month.

Replays showed that Sena was looking at the floor when Chan fired a long jumper from the corner, but the former Jose Rizal University cager insisted there was no intention to hurt the former national team mainstay.

“Hindi naman ako dirty player e,” said Sena, adding that he already apologized to Chan through a text message.

Sena explained that he tried to avoid the situation, given past incidents where he was called for two Flagrant 1 fouls for similar incidents.

The 30-year-old played three minutes in Blackwater’s 118-110 win over Columbian on Sunday at the Big Dome.

Chan, on the other hand, was in street clothes when Ginebra defeated Meralco, 110-95, later in the day.

But Chan was still walking gingerly when he left Araneta after the match.

