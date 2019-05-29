PBA Legends tourney set

by Waylon Galvez

Games Sunday (Pasig Sports Center)

12 p.m. – San Miguel vs Purefoods

1:30 p.m. – Ginebra vs Alaska

For as along as there are ways and means to raise funds to help former players in need of assistance, ex-pro Atoy Co said the PBA Legends Foundation would continue to conduct exhibition games like the UNTV Cup PBA Legends Face-Off set to open June 4.



Four teams will see action in the mini-tournament featuring players that suited up during majority of their respective careers in the PBA or well-known to have played for Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, Purefoods TJ Hotdogs, San Miguel Beer and Alaska.

“Nabuo yung foundation para matulungan yung kapwa namin PBA players na nangangailangan,” said Co during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Amelie Hotel in Manila.

“Kaya thankful kami sa UNTV for this tournament. Before exhibition games lang e, ngayon may liga na,” added Co, the UNTV commissioner. One of the early beneficiaries of the program is Samboy Lim.

Three months ago, the foundation had a successful one-day exhibition matches Return of the Rivals that likewise featured players from the four popular teams, and a charity golf tournament.

Co, the PBA Most Valuable Player during the 1979 Season with the fabled Crispa, said that the winning team in the Legends Face-Off would receive a cash incentive of P1 million from UNTV headed by Daniel Razon.

Overall, the foundation would receive R4 million, R2 million for the participating teams depending on their respective placing, and the other R2 million would go to the foundation.

The format will have the four teams playing in a single round robin, and based on their placing, they will have a crossover semifinal round, with the winners moving to the Finals on July 7 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

