St. Clare reaches D-League semis

Game Thursday (Ynares Sports Arena, Pasig City)

4 p.m. – Go for Gold-CSB vs CEU

St. Clare-Virtual Reality took advantage of the fatigue dealt by Metropac-San Beda to fashion out a 65-60 victory and advance to the semifinals of the PBA D-League at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.



Joshua Fontanilla delivered a crucial jumper with 1:06 remaining in the fourth quarter to help the Saints survive after the Movers reduced a 13-point to only two, 59-57.

Fontanilla later hit four consecutive free throws to finish with 12 points, three rebounds, five assists and five steals, giving St. Clare an unlikely trip to the semis.

Coach Jinino Manansala and his Saints will face the winner of the other quarterfinal showdown between Go for Gold-St. Benilde and Centro Escolar University in the semis.

Go for Gold forced a knockout match on Thursday after edging CEU, 84-81, on a three-pointer by prodigal son Gab Banal with 17.5 seconds.

Banal, who led the Scratchers to last year’s Foundation Cup crown, and Santi Santillan were acquired from Marinerong Pilipino prior to the league’s deadline for signing players.

Ray Rubio added 11 points and Mohammad Pare tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds for St. Clare. (Jonas Terrado)

