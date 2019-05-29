TNT tests mettle of NorthPort

by Jonas Terrado

Games Wednesday (Mall of Asia Arena)

4:30 p.m. — NorthPort vs TNT

7 p.m. — NLEX vs Alaska

Terrence Jones looks to continue TNT KaTropa’s hot start when it takes on fellow unbeaten NorthPort in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena.



The former NBA player is expected to build on his back-to-back 40-point outings and give the KaTropa their third straight win in the match set at 4:30 p.m.

Jones has been what the doctor ordered for TNT after dropping 41 points against NLEX exactly a week ago and 43 in Saturday’s 99-85 romp of Alaska at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“I think we’re gonna keep getting better, we’re gonna keep learning one another, and keep building this chemistry until we get to the playoffs,” said Jones.

Jayson Castro, RR Pogoy, Troy Rosario and Kelly Williams will also try to make things easier for Jones on both ends in order to give TNT a second straight 3-0 start in the midseason tournament.

Looking to get the same record is NorthPort, which opened the conference with victories over Alaska and NLEX.

Import Prince Ibeh and Sean Anthony have been mostly responsible for the Batang Pier’s early success despite Stanley Pringle’s absence due to an injured right foot.

However, NorthPort is hoping it can avoid a repeat of a near-disastrous skid in the Philippine Cup when it lost six straight following a 2-0 start.

Meanwhile, import Tony Mitchell will make his NLEX debut in the match against Alaska.

Mitchell was supposed to play as a replacement to Curtis Washington against NorthPort but failed to secure a license from the Games and Amusements Board in time for the match.

The former Star Hotshots reinforcement tries to put the Road Warriors in the win column after defeats to TNT and NorthPort.

Alaska attempts to end a two-game slide that came after starting the conference with a 111-98 triumph over Columbian.

