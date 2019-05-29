Warriors start bid for 3-peat

TORONTO, Canada (AFP) – While the Golden State Warriors try to cement their legacy as the NBA’s greatest dynasty in half a century, the upstart Toronto Raptors made history just reaching the NBA Finals.



Thursday’s opener in the best-of-seven championship showdown will be the first NBA Finals game played outside the United States, the Canadian contest coming in the same city where the first league game was played in 1946.

Three-point sharpshooter Stephen Curry attempts to lead the injury-hit Warriors to their third consecutive NBA title, a feat last achieved by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2002, and Golden State could become the first team to win four crowns in five seasons since the 1969 Boston Celtics.

‘‘Four more wins defines your season and brings you a championship,’’ Curry said. ‘‘We have to stay locked in.’’

Blocking their path is a Raptors team powered by Kawhi Leonard, obtained in a trade with San Antonio last July. He has sparked a squad that was ousted by Cleveland in the playoffs each of the past three years, creating a breakthrough campaign.

‘‘They are the champions. We’ve got to go in with mental focus and accept the challenge,’’ Leonard said. ‘‘We’re in the finals and we’re not done yet.’’

Golden State’s five consecutive NBA Finals appearances is the second-best run in history trailing only Boston’s epic run from 1957-66.

‘‘It hasn’t been done for a reason. It’s really difficult,’’ Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. ‘‘I can’t say enough about the competitive drive of these players and the culture they have built. This group has a fiber about them. When guys go down, they find a way to play harder and win. The experience of having won titles helps you come through.’’

The Warriors have proven that during the NBA playoffs since forward Kevin Durant went down with a right calf injury three weeks ago. Center DeMarcus Cousins is also sidelined with a torn right quadriceps muscle suffered in the first round of the playoffs.

Golden State has risen to the challenge of losing two stars with a return to the style that made them a force before Durant arrived in 2016 – scrappy defensive work and pinpoint 3-point shooting courtesy of Curry and Klay Thompson plus expanded roles for Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala as well as other reserves.

