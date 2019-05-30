7 soldiers hurt in landmine blast in Bukidnon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – Seven Army soldiers were injured when a land mine exploded on a convoy of vehicles carrying foreign nationals in Sitio Nasandigan, Barangay Kalabugao, Impasug-ong, Bukidnon yesterday.

Suspected members of New People’s Army detonated the anti-personnel mine.

Three NPA fighters were also injured, the Army said. No one was hurt among the 11 foreigners.

Capt. Ryan Layug, civil military officer of the Army 403rd Brigade, said soldiers returned fire and chased the perpetrators, wounding three communist guerrillas.

Layug said the foreigners from the Indigenous Peoples communities in Vietnam, Myanmar, Indonesia, and Malaysia had been to Sitio Mintapod, Barangay Hagpa, Impasug-ong to observe the activity of local IP community volunteers belonging to Higaonon Amamag Malandang Olandok Gagaw, a non-government organization which promotes cultural preservation in the area.

Col. Edgardo de Leon, Army 403rd Brigade chief, said troops discovered two more unexploded anti-personnel mines in the area.

De Leon said the incident deserves international condemnation. “It is obvious that the incident this morning is a direct attack to civilians who are not involved and should be protected from any form of attack. This incident deserves international condemnation on the CPP-NPA terrorists,” he said. (Jay Orias)

Related

comments