Carlos captures 2 PPS titles

Club bet Macie Carlos played true to form in the girls’ 16-and-under division then foiled an upstart in the premier class to complete a twinkill in the PPS-PEPP Valle Verde national age group tennis tournament in Pasig City recently.



The top seeded Carlos crushed Mica Emana from QC, 6-1, 6-0, in the 16-U finals and, as No. 3 in the 18-U class, ripped No. 2 Francesca Cruz, 4-1, 4-1, in the semis before blasting top ranked Anna Demyer tormentor Althea Ong, 6-0, 6-1, to emerge the lone “double’’ winner in the Group I tournament presented by Dunlop.

Kriz Lim overpowered Ario Quines, 4-0, 4-0, to run away with the 10-unisex title then teamed up with Samuel Davila to whip Noval Brazal and Godwin Jumarang, 8-2, to clinch the 10-U doubles diadem and share the MVP honors with Carlos in the event.

