CCC leads Pueblo in Luzvimin

Cebu Country Club took charge in the early going of the 2019 Champion Luzvimin Invitational golf tournament, using its local knowledge of the CCC layout to pool a 187 for a one-point edge over Pueblo de Oro in Cebu City yesterday.



Mary Kim Hong fired 50 points under the Molave scoring system while Riko Nagai, Crystal Neri and Catrina Martinez backed her up with 48, 46 and 43 points, respectively, as the hosts and the equally hot-starting Pueblo de Oro ladies took the spotlight from defending champion Del Monte and former titlist Manila Southwoods after 18 holes of the six-to-play, four-to-count format event.

Pamela Mariano sizzled with 53 points while Alethea Gaccion shot 50 points and Juliane Borlongan and Gladys Opitz added 42 and 41 points, respectively, for Pueblo de Oro, which stayed just within at 186 heading to the last two days of the annual championship sponsored by Champion and organized by the Women’s Golf Association of the Philippines.

Valley Golf, behind leading Class A individual scorer Mariel Tee’s 55 points, placed third with a 170 as last year’s winner Del Monte found the flat but tight layout not to its liking and groped for a 167 with Manila Southwoods settling for fifth with a 163 in the premier Diamond division of the event backed by Henna, San Miguel Corp., Diamond Motors, Quest Hotel, Cebu Country Club, Ayala Land Premier, Celium Fibre, Derma C, Gothong Lines and Vermogen.

